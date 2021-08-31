UrduPoint.com

Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:39 PM

An explosion ripped through a sugar mill in Veracruz in eastern Mexico, killing one person and injuring another, the state's civil protection authority said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) An explosion ripped through a sugar mill in Veracruz in eastern Mexico, killing one person and injuring another, the state's civil protection authority said on Tuesday.

"At 16:40 [21:40 GMT on Monday], an explosion was recorded at La Gloria sugar refinery in Ursulo Galvan municipality," it tweeted.

The state's public security secretary said that the blast apparently took place in the factory's alcohol distillery.

Security forces have cordoned off the factory. Officials from the state and municipal civil protection units, the fire department and the state chief prosecutor's office arrived at the scene.

