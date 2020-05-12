The deadly blaze at the St. George City Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg, a part of which was re-purposed for COVID-19 patients, has been extinguished, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

"As of now, the fire has been extinguished," the spokesperson said.

Electric equipment malfunction is believed to be the reason behind the fire in the hospital. Five people were killed in the intensive care unit. As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it was launching a criminal probe into the incident.