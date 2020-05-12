UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadly Blaze At St.Petersburg's Hospital Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Deadly Blaze at St.Petersburg's Hospital Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services

The deadly blaze at the St. George City Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg, a part of which was re-purposed for COVID-19 patients, has been extinguished, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The deadly blaze at the St. George City Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg, a part of which was re-purposed for COVID-19 patients, has been extinguished, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of now, the fire has been extinguished," the spokesperson said.

Electric equipment malfunction is believed to be the reason behind the fire in the hospital. Five people were killed in the intensive care unit. As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it was launching a criminal probe into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Russia St. Petersburg St. George Criminals

Recent Stories

Govt opts for smart lockdown to save poor segment: ..

2 minutes ago

Australian charged over 80s alleged hate crime mur ..

2 minutes ago

At least five dead in fire at Saint Petersburg hos ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to receive ass ..

14 minutes ago

US Democrats could allow remote voting in Biden no ..

14 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for Faisal's mother, former S ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.