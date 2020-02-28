UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadly Bomb Blast Rocks Kabul, Taliban Deny Involvement

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Deadly Bomb Blast Rocks Kabul, Taliban Deny Involvement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A bomb explosion killed a civilian and injured 10 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The explosive device was strapped onto a bicycle. It went off in the sixth security district at around 6:20 p.m. (13:20 GMT), he tweeted.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the militant group's role in the blast, which comes a day before a "reduction in violence" arrangement with the United States expires.

The Taliban and the US announced a cooling-off period last week, which took effect at midnight on Friday. They agreed to finalize a peace deal this Saturday if a week goes by without significant violence.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry United States

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

15 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

1 hour ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

1 hour ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

1 hour ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.