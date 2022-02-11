(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Argentine authorities have found carfentanil in the cocaine, which caused the deadly poisoning of 24 people, the prosecutor's office of the Buenos Aires province said.

Last week, 24 people died and more than 80 were hospitalized in the province of Buenos Aires as a result of poisoning with cocaine.

"The substance mixed with the cocaine and found in various samples taken as part of the investigation is carfentanil," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on late Thursday.

Carfentanil is one of the most powerful opioids used in veterinary medicine used to anesthetize large animals, such as bears and elephants. It is also used as an illicit drug despite being highly dangerous.