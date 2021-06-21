UrduPoint.com
Deadly Crash At Wilton Manors, Florida Pride Parade Accidental, Police Confirm

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:10 AM

Deadly Crash at Wilton Manors, Florida Pride Parade Accidental, Police Confirm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The accident involving a pickup truck at a gay pride parade in Florida that led to the death of one person was not intentional, local police said.

On Saturday, a truck drove into the crowd at the Wilton Manors City Stonewall Pride Parade. Two people were wounded, one of them succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

"Today we know yesterday's incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals," the Wilton Manors Police Department said in a Sunday statement.

The Wilton Manors city authorities confirmed that the Saturday accident was not intentional.

"Our local law enforcement agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are to be commended for their diligent work investigating this incident that we now know was a tragic accident," Mayor Scott Newton said as quoted by the City of Wilton Manors on Twitter.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the 77-year-old driver had ailments that prevented him from walking in the parade, so he was selected to drive the lead vehicle, which accelerated unexpectedly, striking two men at the start of the event.

