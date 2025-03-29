Deadly earthquake forces Thai patients into sports hall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Beneath basketball hoops and beside football goals, hospital beds line a sports hall -- patients evacuated from a hospital in the Thai capital for fear of damage by a devastating earthquake.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock -- with powerful tremors shaking Bangkok, more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the south.

When the earthquake struck, patients at Rajavithi Hospital were rushed out of the building, some helped down stairs to nearby makeshift shelters, including to the hospital's canteen and sports hall.

The worst impact was in Myanmar, where the junta said at least 1,002 people were killed and nearly 2,400 injured.

Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok, where the Friday lunchtime tremors shook buildings and created panic on the streets.

The construction site of a new 30-storey government building quickly turned into a disaster scene, with people jumping into cars to escape or shrieking as they fled on foot.

Dramatic video footage showed the tremor rocking a high-rise hotel, with water from its rooftop pool whipping over the building's edge.

At the hospital, staff rushed to take the patients outside.

One patient, being treated for leukaemia, told AFP that she was moved from her private room to a hall in Rajavithi Hospital, walking down multiple flights of stairs aided by nurses.

"I need to receive my blood platelets soon, and the hospital is currently checking which other hospital can provide the treatment," she said, asking not to be named.

Some were later moved back inside, while others were transferred to different hospitals this morning, a hospital staff member said.

On Saturday, around 30 patients were in the hall, where hospital staff provided basic medical care including blood transfusions.

Many Bangkok residents were terrified, remaining fearful about aftershocks.

Some chose to sleep outside under trees in open spaces in Bangkok or popped up tents in the park for the night.

Others came out to help.

Panadda Wongphudee, an actor and a former Miss Thailand who often takes part in volunteer activities, handed out refreshments to rescue workers.