Deadly Fighting Grinds On In Gaza's Khan Yunis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Deadly fighting grinds on in Gaza's Khan Yunis

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Israel pressed its blistering assault on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis Thursday, with the Palestinian movement Hamas saying dozens were killed in heavy bombardment and urban combat.

The Israeli army says it has "encircled" Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, accused of being the mastermind of the October 7 attacks that sparked the war.

An AFP journalist said the bombardment of Khan Yunis was relentless, with strikes hitting every few minutes.

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, reported fierce clashes in the centre and west of the city, where fighting has been inching closer to hospitals sheltering thousands of displaced people.

Its health ministry said at least 50 people were killed in Khan Yunis over the past 24 hours.

