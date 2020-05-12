Deadly Fire in St. Petersburg Hospital Possibly Caused by Faulty Ventilator - Emergencies

UrduPoint.com
The blaze in the St. George Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg could have been caused by one of the ventilators catching fire in the intensive care unit for patients with COVID-19, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The blaze in the St. George Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg could have been caused by one of the ventilators catching fire in the intensive care unit for patients with COVID-19, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik the fire could have been caused by a short-circuit failure. At least five people were killed in the hospital's intensive care unit. As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated.

"A check-up is underway in the St. George Hospital to determine what had caused the fire. We have reasons to believe that the fire was caused by a ventilator catching fire," Aleksey Anikin, the head of the regional directorate for emergencies, told journalists.

He said the fire had been reported to the emergency services at 6:23 a.m. (03:23 GMT) and the first firefighting brigade reached the hospital in five minutes after it. They saw fire in several windows.�

"It was an intensive care unit with 20 patients, all in beds.

We began evacuating them. Fifteen people were evacuated to a safe place, while five people could not be saved," Anikin said.

A total of 22 vehicles and 105 firefighters were dispatched at the scene, according to him.

Anikin also said that there were no plans to relocate the patients to other medical facilities and that the hospital would continue operating as normal.

According to Aleksander Klaus, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee's department for St. Petersburg, the majority of the hospital's intensive care patents were evacuated with no ensuing damage to their health.

"Given that it is an intensive care unit where there is constantly medical personnel present, they personally made sure to shut down the electricity and evacuate the patients, including those on ventilators," Klaus told journalists.

He also said that the fire extinguishing system had been activated in the hospital when the blaze broke out.

