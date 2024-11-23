Deadly Israeli Strike Hits Central Beirut
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) An Israeli air strike in central Beirut killed at least four people early Saturday, bringing down a residential building and jolting residents across the city out of bed as Israel kept up its air campaign against Hezbollah.
The attack was followed by others in the city's southern suburbs after calls by Israel's military to evacuate the area.
Rescue operations were underway at the site of the first strike on Saturday morning, with an excavator removing the rubble of the eight-storey building, and a fire truck and civil defence rescuers stationed nearby as people gathered around the site.
Lebanon's National news Agency reported that Beirut "woke up to a horrific massacre", after Israeli jets hit the building in the working-class Basta neighbourhood.
The NNA said Israeli jets had launched six missiles at the structure, causing "widespread destruction in buildings" nearby
The strike "killed four people and injured 23 others", Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement, giving a preliminary toll.
The predawn attack in Basta was not preceded by an evacuation warning from Israel's military. Similar strikes carried out without warning outside of Hezbollah's traditional bastions have tended to target high-level members.
Neither Israel nor Hezbollah have yet commented on the strike.
The second strike hit the neighbourhood of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, which are a stronghold of Hezbollah.
Lebanon's health ministry says at least 3,645 people have been killed since October 2023, when Hezbollah initiated cross-border clashes with Israel in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas over the Gaza war. Most of the deaths have been since September this year.
Recent Stories
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
More Stories From World
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris41 seconds ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris1 hour ago
-
NATO chief discusses 'global security' with Trump2 hours ago
-
Amid a power struggle at top, Bolivians struggle to survive2 hours ago
-
Trump names hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury chief2 hours ago
-
Celtics labor to win over Wizards, Warriors into Cup quarters2 hours ago
-
Balkans women stage ancient Greek play to condemn women's suffering in war2 hours ago
-
Amorim's to-do list to make Man Utd great again3 hours ago
-
What forcing Google to sell Chrome could mean3 hours ago
-
Dow hits record high, extending post-US election rally4 hours ago
-
Laos government says 'profoundly saddened' by tourist deaths4 hours ago
-
UN decries ‘bullets & bombs’ against aid workers; 2024 deadliest year-ever4 hours ago