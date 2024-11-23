Deadly Israeli Strike Hits Central Beirut
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) An Israeli air strike in central Beirut killed at least 11 people early Saturday, bringing down a residential building and jolting residents across the city out of bed as Israel kept up its air campaign against Hezbollah.
The attack was followed by others in the city's southern suburbs after calls by Israel's military to evacuate the area.
Rescue operations were underway in the city centre on Saturday morning, with an excavator removing the rubble of the eight-storey building, and a fire truck and civil defence rescuers stationed nearby as people gathered around the site.
"The strike was so strong it felt like the building was about to fall on our heads," said Samir, 60, who lives in a building facing the one that was destroyed.
He said he fled his home in the middle of the night with his wife and children.
"We saw two dead people on the ground... The children started crying and their mother cried even more," he told AFP.
The Israeli strike in the working-class Basta neighbourhood killed at least 11 people and wounded 63, Lebanon's health ministry said, adding it had also left behind "a large amount of body parts that are being identified".
"The final death toll will be determined after DNA tests are carried out," the ministry said in a statement.
The state-run National news Agency said Israeli jets had launched six missiles at the structure, causing "widespread destruction in buildings" nearby.
The predawn attack in Basta was not preceded by an evacuation warning from Israel's military. Similar strikes carried out without warning outside of Hezbollah's traditional bastions have tended to target high-level members.
Israel declined to comment on the strike, while Hezbollah had yet to mention it.
Another strike hit the neighbourhood of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, which are a stronghold of Hezbollah.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From World
-
Jaiswal slams unbeaten 90 as India seize control against Australia10 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table50 minutes ago
-
Laos government says 'profoundly saddened' by tourist deaths1 hour ago
-
Patrick Reed shoots rare 59 to make Hong Kong Open history1 hour ago
-
Jaiswal slams unbeaten 90 as India seize control against Australia1 hour ago
-
Openers on song as India seize control against Australia1 hour ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris1 hour ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris2 hours ago
-
Deadly Israeli strike hits central Beirut2 hours ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris3 hours ago
-
NATO chief discusses 'global security' with Trump3 hours ago
-
Amid a power struggle at top, Bolivians struggle to survive3 hours ago