Deadly Johannesburg Fire Began As Murder Cover-up, Inquiry Hears

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:51 PM

A Johannesburg drug user has admitted setting fire to a crowded housing block to cover up a murder, triggering a blaze that killed 77 people, AFP learned on Wednesday

The 29-year-old South African was detained on Tuesday after coming forward to confess to an enquiry established to investigate the tragedy in August last year, police said.

Separately, a human rights observer who was present at the inquiry told AFP that the man had explained that he started a fire to cover up a murder during a bungled gangland beating.

In August, 77 people including 12 children were killed and scores injured as the blaze ripped through a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing in central Johannesburg.

It was one of the deadliest urban fires around the world in recent years and the disaster sparked a renewed debate about housing in South Africa's run-down inner cities.

Arson was suspected, but the latest details on what may have happened only surfaced when the suspect, apparently wracked with guilt, came forward this week.

According to Andy Chinnah, a rights activist with Amnesty International who was present at the enquiry, the suspect confessed to being a drug user who had befriended a dealer in the building.

He helped "knock people up" if they had a problem with the gang boss, in a room called the "slaghuis" or "butchery" where victims were tied to a chair and beaten.

