Deadly Minibus Strike Paralyses Cape Town

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Cape Town's public transport system has been paralysed by a minibus taxi strike that in a violent turn has seen three people killed, police said Monday

Drivers of minibus taxis, the main mode of transport for millions of working-class South Africans, blocked multiple roads in a strike that began last Thursday as a result of clashes with city authorities.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) called for the action over a new municipal by-law that gives the city the power to impound vehicles over offences such as driving without a licence, not displaying registration plates or overloading.

Tensions boiled over after 15 minibuses were impounded on Tuesday.

Thousands of stranded commuters piled up at bus and taxi stations across the city on Thursday, with hundreds opting to walk home late into the night while others slept at the stations as incidents of violence erupted.

On Friday night, a police officer was shot and killed in a vehicle in a township 20 kilometres southeast of Cape Town while on patrol.

Police said they could not rule out the killing was linked to the strike, as it came while officers were "performing crime prevention patrols to quell taxi related incidents".

In an update on Monday, police said another person was "shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones" on the road leading to the city's airport.

