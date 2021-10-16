Deadly Mosque Bombing in Kandahar Hinders Afghan Peace - Tashkent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Uzbek foreign ministry denounced on Saturday the bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, saying it hinders peace in Afghanistan.

Three suicide bombers set off the blast on Friday, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"Uzbekistan strongly condemns another terrorist act committed on October 15, 2021, in a mosque in Kandahar province, which led to numerous casualties.

Such inhuman attacks provoke an escalation of tensions and impede the establishment of long-term peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement,

Tashkent also welcomes the efforts of the new Afghan authorities to take additional measures to prevent such incidents in the country, the ministry added.

This was the second deadly attack on a Shia mosque in over a week. On October 8, another bombing rocked a mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 60 people.