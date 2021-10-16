UrduPoint.com

Deadly Mosque Bombing In Kandahar Hinders Afghan Peace - Tashkent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:33 PM

Deadly Mosque Bombing in Kandahar Hinders Afghan Peace - Tashkent

The Uzbek foreign ministry denounced on Saturday the bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, saying it hinders peace in Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Uzbek foreign ministry denounced on Saturday the bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, saying it hinders peace in Afghanistan.

Three suicide bombers set off the blast on Friday, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"Uzbekistan strongly condemns another terrorist act committed on October 15, 2021, in a mosque in Kandahar province, which led to numerous casualties.

Such inhuman attacks provoke an escalation of tensions and impede the establishment of long-term peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement,

Tashkent also welcomes the efforts of the new Afghan authorities to take additional measures to prevent such incidents in the country, the ministry added.

This was the second deadly attack on a Shia mosque in over a week. On October 8, another bombing rocked a mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 60 people.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Russia Suicide Kandahar Uzbekistan October Mosque

Recent Stories

Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indi ..

Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indian troops

1 minute ago
 Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll ..

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 4

1 minute ago
 Lawyers fraternity organises Mehfil-e-Milad

Lawyers fraternity organises Mehfil-e-Milad

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler visits Ameen Al Shurafa Hall

Ajman Ruler visits Ameen Al Shurafa Hall

5 minutes ago
 44pc children of country malnourished: PFA DG

44pc children of country malnourished: PFA DG

1 minute ago
 Govt paying special focus on infrastructure improv ..

Govt paying special focus on infrastructure improvement

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.