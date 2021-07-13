Deadly mudslides hit Uzbek-Kyrgyz border region

Heavy rain in border regions between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan spurred mudslides that have left 14 dead, authorities in the Central Asian countries said on Tuesday

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rain in border regions between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan spurred mudslides that have left 14 dead, authorities in the Central Asian countries said on Tuesday.

Landslides hit the mountainous region every year, blocking roads and often forcing families to rebuild homes from scratch.

Kyrgyzstan officials said the bodies of six people had been recovered and two children were missing after landslides swept through villages in the west of the country.

At least eight people were unaccounted for in Aksy district after floods destroyed homes and bridges, the emergency ministry said.

"Two children in the village of Tashtak were washed away by the torrent," it said, noting that six bodies had been recovered.

Amateur footage posted by a local news organisation showed rapid flows of earth and water carrying dozens of trees and branches near rural homes in the region.