UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadly Mudslides Hit Uzbek-Kyrgyz Border Region

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:31 PM

Deadly mudslides hit Uzbek-Kyrgyz border region

Heavy rain in border regions between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan spurred mudslides that have left 14 dead, authorities in the Central Asian countries said on Tuesday

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rain in border regions between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan spurred mudslides that have left 14 dead, authorities in the Central Asian countries said on Tuesday.

Landslides hit the mountainous region every year, blocking roads and often forcing families to rebuild homes from scratch.

Kyrgyzstan officials said the bodies of six people had been recovered and two children were missing after landslides swept through villages in the west of the country.

At least eight people were unaccounted for in Aksy district after floods destroyed homes and bridges, the emergency ministry said.

"Two children in the village of Tashtak were washed away by the torrent," it said, noting that six bodies had been recovered.

Amateur footage posted by a local news organisation showed rapid flows of earth and water carrying dozens of trees and branches near rural homes in the region.

Related Topics

Dead Water Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Border From Asia

Recent Stories

JCP recommends CJ BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as Supr ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Awan slams opposition for not legislating on ..

2 minutes ago

2500 km roads completed in province: CM Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

Konrad wins hilly Tour stage as elite clique finis ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations afoot for holding of July 25 AJK Poll ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Releases RT Correspondent Detained in Baghdad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.