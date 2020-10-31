UrduPoint.com
Deadly Quake Prompts 6-Month State Of Emergency On Greek Island

Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Six-month-long state of emergency has been declared on the Greek island of Samos after it was hit by a strong earthquake, Greece's General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) A six-month-long state of emergency has been declared on the Greek island of Samos after it was hit by a strong earthquake, Greece's General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Saturday.

The 6.9-magnitude quake struck between Samos and the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea, toppling buildings and killing dozens.

Two schoolchildren died in Greece and 19 people were injured.

"A state of emergency has been declared in the eastern and western Samos ... to manage the aftermath of the strong seismic event," the civil protection agency said in a statement.

The state of emergency was declared on Friday by deputy Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias. It will stay in place until April 30 of next year.

