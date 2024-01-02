Open Menu

Deadly Russian Strikes Pound Ukraine Cities

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine cities

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Russia on Tuesday rained missiles on Ukraine's two main cities, killing four people and injuring dozens while 250,000 consumers in the capital region were left without power in near-freezing temperatures.

The attacks on the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would intensify strikes.

"One wounded elderly woman from a building in the Solomyansky district.

.. died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalised," Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said two people were killed in the Kyiv region.

National energy company Ukrenergo said 250,000 consumers were without electricity in Kyiv and surrounding areas after the strikes. Temperatures in the region were hovering around three degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Interior Minister Company Died Vladimir Putin Kharkiv Women From

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

2 hours ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

3 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

16 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

16 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

16 hours ago

More Stories From World