Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine cities

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Russia on Tuesday rained missiles on Ukraine's two main cities, killing four people and injuring dozens while 250,000 consumers in the capital region were left without power in near-freezing temperatures.

The attacks on the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would intensify strikes.

"One wounded elderly woman from a building in the Solomyansky district.

.. died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalised," Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said two people were killed in the Kyiv region.

National energy company Ukrenergo said 250,000 consumers were without electricity in Kyiv and surrounding areas after the strikes. Temperatures in the region were hovering around three degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit).