Deadly Spain floods held up as warning at nature protection summit

Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) European officials pointed Thursday to deadly flooding in Spain as a reminder of the harm that comes from humans' destruction of nature, urging delegates at a deadlocked UN biodiversity conference in Colombia to "act."

European Commission envoy Florika Fink-Hooijer said the "catastrophe" in eastern and southern Spain this week highlighted the link between biodiversity destruction and human-caused climate change.

Droughts and flooding worsened by global warming cause the loss of plant species, including trees, which absorb planet-warming carbon, in a vicious cycle of human-wrought Earth destruction.

"If we act on biodiversity, we at least can buffer some of the climate impacts," Fink-Hooijer told reporters in the city of Cali, host of the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biodiversity (CBD).

With around 23,000 registered delegates, the summit is the biggest-ever meeting of its kind.

"At this COP we really have a chance to act," said Fink-Hooijer, who is the European Commission director-general for environment.