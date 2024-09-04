Deadly Strike Hits Ukraine's Lviv As Moscow Advances In East
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Lviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A Russian strike on west Ukraine's Lviv, hundreds of kilometers from the front, killed seven people on Wednesday, authorities said as Moscow claimed advances in the war-torn nation's east.
Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia's Kursk region last month.
The assault on Lviv, which is sheltering thousands displaced by over two years of war, came a day after a Russian strike on the central city of Poltava killed 53 people in one of the deadliest single strikes of the invasion.
"In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.
The missile attack also wounded 40 people, damaging schools and medical facilities as well as buildings in Lviv's historic centre, according to the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general.
The western city near the Polish border is home to a UNESCO world heritage site that covers its old town and has been largely spared the intense strikes that have rocked cities further east.
At least seven "architectural objects of local importance were damaged" in Wednesday's barrage, all of which were located in Lviv's historical area and UNESCO buffer zone, regional head Maksym Kozytsky said.
The overnight attacks triggered renewed appeals from Ukraine for Western air defences, as well as long-range weapons to retaliate by striking targets deep inside Russia.
Sirens rang out over Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, said Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defences worked to down a barrage of missiles.
