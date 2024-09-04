Open Menu

Deadly Strike Hits Ukraine's Lviv As Zelensky Confirms Reshuffle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Deadly strike hits Ukraine's Lviv as Zelensky confirms reshuffle

Lviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Russia struck the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Wednesday, killing seven people and damaging historical buildings in a rare attack hundreds of kilometres from the frontline.

The strike came as several Ukrainian ministers, including top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba, offered their resignations, part of a major reshuffle President Volodymyr Zelensky said would bring "new energy" to the government.

Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia's Kursk region last month.

"In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The missile attack also wounded 40 people, damaging schools and medical facilities as well as buildings in Lviv's historic centre, according to the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general.

The western city near the Polish border is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site that covers its old town. It has been largely spared the intense strikes that have rocked cities further east.

But at least seven "architectural objects of local importance were damaged" in Wednesday's barrage, regional head Maksym Kozytsky said.

The assault on Lviv, which is sheltering thousands displaced by over two years of war, came a day after a Russian strike on the central city of Poltava killed 53 people, one of the deadliest single strikes of the invasion.

The overnight attacks triggered renewed appeals from Ukraine for Western air defences, as well as long-range weapons to retaliate by striking targets deep inside Russia.

