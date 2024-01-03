Deadly strikes hit Ukraine, Russia border

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Deadly strikes hit residential buildings in Ukraine and a Russian border region Tuesday as an escalation of aerial attacks also wounded dozens and prompted Kyiv to urge speedier Western weapons shipments.

The bombardment mainly of Kyiv and northeastern Kharkiv came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to step up strikes following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

In total five people were killed and 130 wounded, authorities said.

Meanwhile a new Ukrainian strike on Russia's border Belgorod region killed at least one person Tuesday and wounded five, the local governor said.

Moscow claimed to have struck only military installations, but Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Russia was deliberately hitting critical infrastructure and residential neighbourhoods.

Kyiv urged Western allies to respond to the bombardment by speeding up the delivery of air defence equipment, combat drones and long-range missiles at a time when allied backing has wavered.

In Tuesday's attack, Kyiv said Moscow fired 99 missiles but 72 were downed, while Russia said it had shot down nine Ukrainian-fire missiles over the Belgorod region.

Firefighters and rescue workers were on the scene in Kyiv, with smoke billowing from one of the buildings.

"It's a residential building. They hit a residential building," said Violetta Solovyova, 56.

Galyna Solovyova, 79, suffered a head wound in the strike that destroyed her home.