Deadly Strikes In Syria Ordered By Secret US Task Force Should Be Investigated- SSNP Party

The United States should be subject to an international investigation for its crimes against the Syrian civilians, Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik in comments over newspaper reports that many innocent civilians were killed in Syria by a US secret task force

The New York Times reported on Sunday that a secret US strike cell called Talon Anvil, which operated from 2014-2019, was responsible for civilian casualties in Syria resulting from air strikes intended to target only members of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia). In an example given by the paper citing an intelligence official, in June 2017, Talon Anvil reportedly killed at least 30 Syrian civilians seeking to flee hostilities in the city of Raqqa by crossing the Euphrates River in ferries. The task force erroneously believed the vessels were carrying IS fighters.

"The troops targeted civilians and destroyed Raqqa. Their crimes should be investigated on the international level. They should pay for what they did in Syria," Ahmad said.

The SSNP representative also alleged that the CIA was behind many shady operations of IS in order to occupy certain territories of Syria.

"This is what we we saying for years, we witnessed it on the ground and the West was saying that it was a conspiracy theory but now it turned out that we were right. Many articles confirmed that the CIA was behind many shady operations. In other words, the CIA was benefiting from the existence of IS itself," Ahmad said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still ongoing.

Washington backs the Kurdish armed formations located in the country despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.

