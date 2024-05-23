Deadly Strikes Rock Kharkiv As Russia Claims Fresh Advances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least seven people with dozens more wounded, authorities said Thursday, as Moscow claimed fresh advances on the front line
Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least seven people with dozens more wounded, authorities said Thursday, as Moscow claimed fresh advances on the front line.
The northeast border region surrounding Kharkiv has become the latest flashpoint of the war after Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive this month, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
The barrage of more than a dozen strikes came as Moscow said it captured Andriivka in the industrial Donetsk region, one of the few villages Ukraine wrested back in its lacklustre counteroffensive last summer.
Kyiv's forces are suffering manpower and ammunition shortages and struggling to hold off Russian attacks.
Emergency workers were clearing debris, extinguishing flames and retrieving victims from the rubble in the aftermath of the latest attack on Kharkiv, images distributed by Ukrainian officials showed.
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the barrage as "brutal" and said Russia was "taking advantage" of Ukraine's lack of air defence systems to launch deadly attacks on towns and cities at his country's border.
The regional governor said seven people had been killed and that another 20 were wounded. A second strike later in the nearby town of Dergachi left another 13 wounded, he added.
Ukraine's national railway operator said civilian railway infrastructure had been hit in Kharkiv and the surrounding region in the aerial assault, with six of its employees wounded.
Regional authorities said a major Ukrainian printing press had also been damaged, and AFP journalists at the scene saw firefighters dousing piles of charred books.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
More Stories From World
-
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid22 minutes ago
-
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Palestinian state28 minutes ago
-
Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hashmi34 minutes ago
-
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank47 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership1 hour ago
-
Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes, says ready for new truce talks2 hours ago
-
Tourism Minister says Saudi Arabia will change global tourism map2 hours ago
-
UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day2 hours ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart2 hours ago
-
China releases updated biodiversity database2 hours ago
-
12 injured in traffic accident in Prague2 hours ago
-
Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy2 hours ago