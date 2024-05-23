Open Menu

Deadly Strikes Rock Kharkiv As Russia Claims Fresh Advances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least seven people with dozens more wounded, authorities said Thursday, as Moscow claimed fresh advances on the front line.

The northeast border region surrounding Kharkiv has become the latest flashpoint of the war after Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive this month, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The barrage of more than a dozen strikes came as Moscow said it captured Andriivka in the industrial Donetsk region, one of the few villages Ukraine wrested back in its lacklustre counteroffensive last summer.

Kyiv's forces are suffering manpower and ammunition shortages and struggling to hold off Russian attacks.

Emergency workers were clearing debris, extinguishing flames and retrieving victims from the rubble in the aftermath of the latest attack on Kharkiv, images distributed by Ukrainian officials showed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the barrage as "brutal" and said Russia was "taking advantage" of Ukraine's lack of air defence systems to launch deadly attacks on towns and cities at his country's border.

The regional governor said seven people had been killed and that another 20 were wounded. A second strike later in the nearby town of Dergachi left another 13 wounded, he added.

Ukraine's national railway operator said civilian railway infrastructure had been hit in Kharkiv and the surrounding region in the aerial assault, with six of its employees wounded.

Regional authorities said a major Ukrainian printing press had also been damaged, and AFP journalists at the scene saw firefighters dousing piles of charred books.

