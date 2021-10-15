Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, witnesses said, killing at least 41 people and injuring scores more

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, witnesses said, killing at least 41 people and injuring scores more.

The assault came just a week after a suicide attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

There has not yet been any claim of responsibility for the attack in Kandahar, the spiritual heartland of the Taliban.

"Today, on the blessed day of Friday, a brutal attack has been witnessed on a Shiite mosque as a result of which a huge number of our countrymen have lost their lives," Kandahar police chief Maulvi Mehmood said.