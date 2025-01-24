Deadly Teen Knife Crisis UK's 'new Normal'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Recruited at the age of eight by a drugs gang, Rhys was part of Britain's violent knife crime "crisis" until his best friend was fatally stabbed and died in his arms.
"Another of my friends drowned in a river, another got stabbed, another got acid thrown over them. Another was shot twice," Rhys, who is now 28, told AFP.
The turning point for Rhys, who now works to educate children about the dangers of knives, drugs and gangs, came a decade ago when his best friend, then 17, staggered to his house after being knifed in the street.
"I had my fingers in his chest and everything trying to stop the blood," he told AFP.
Britain is in the midst of a teenage knife crime epidemic that Prime Minister Keir Starmer has branded a "national crisis".
Incident after incident reveals a horrifying knife culture in which young people who are little more than children lose their lives, often at the hands of others of the same age.
Cases of mistaken identity, trivial insults, drug gang turf wars or just pure criminality can all trigger tragic consequences.
