Deadly Turkey Ski Resort Fire: What We Know
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Kartalkaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A huge fire ripped through a luxury hotel in a popular ski resort in northern Turkey before dawn on Tuesday, killing 76 people and injuring 51 others.
Some survivors said no fire alarms went off nor were there any fire escapes at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya which lies 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of Ankara.
Here is what we know:
- What happened? -
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the fire started around 3:27 am (0027 GMT) inside the luxury 12-storey hotel, which is perched on a mountaintop in Kartalkaya, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the northwestern town of Bolu.
It was not clear what sparked the blaze but unconfirmed press reports said it began in the fourth-floor restaurant.
Several survivors and witnesses reported smelling smoke and seeing flames as early as 2:30 am, with some saying there was a delay of at least "an hour" before the firefighters arrived.
The minister said "156 fire engines and 428 firefighters" were at the scene within 45 minutes.
- Who was affected? -
Yerlikaya said 76 people died and another 51 were injured. By Tuesday afternoon, 17 had been discharged, leaving 34 in hospital, one in intensive care
It was peak season for the hotel which had 238 guests staying, the minister said.
Many were there for the two-week winter break which began on Friday, the hotel advertising a double room for around 30,000 Turkish lira ($850) full board.
By Tuesday night, 56 of the victims had been identified and 45 bodies returned to their families.
Among the victims were 14 members of the same family, the Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
- What about the investigation? -
In a statement, the Grand Kartal Hotel said it had family members staying there and was "very badly shaken by the tragedy".
It said it was cooperating with the investigation which began Tuesday.
Yerlikaya said nine people were arrested, including the hotel's owner.
Six prosecutors are looking into what caused of the fire, any possible negligence and who was responsible.
- What have survivors said? -
Several guests who managed to escape told Turkish media there were no alarms, no smoke detectors and no fire escapes.
Witnesses reported seeing trapped guests screaming for help from the upper floors or climbing out of windows using bedsheets as a rope to escape the flames.
But Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy said the hotel had two fire escapes and had passed inspections "in 2021 and 2024".
"No issues related to fire safety had been flagged by the fire department," he said on Tuesday.
The pro-government Hurriyet newspaper however pointed to negligence.
"It was not the fire but the negligence which was responsible for so many deaths," it said.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Deadly Turkey ski resort fire: what we know5 minutes ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats5 minutes ago
-
Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says5 minutes ago
-
Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin after Champions League setback5 minutes ago
-
Shelton grinds past Sonego into Australian Open semi-final25 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 191 hour ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit1 hour ago
-
Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China1 hour ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats1 hour ago
-
Mauricio Funes: journalist turned El Salvador president2 hours ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China2 hours ago
-
US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave as programs ordered shut2 hours ago