Deadly Ukraine Strike Reveals Russian Tech Weakness

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Deadly Ukraine strike reveals Russian tech weakness

Russia has blamed the deaths of scores of its soldiers in a New Year missile strike on its troops using unsecured, traceable mobile phones on the battlefield

Paris, APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Russia has blamed the deaths of scores of its soldiers in a New Year missile strike on its troops using unsecured, traceable mobile phones on the battlefield.

But if Ukrainian forces did use geolocation of phones to target its strikes, it also reveals the Russian army's operational carelessness in the field, say analysts.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what has happened was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons," said Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.

Critics have accused the army of trying to shift the blame. If his claim turned out to be true however, the attack would be only the latest example of the crucial role geolocation can play in warfare.

In 1996, Russian air-to-surface missiles killed the separatist Chechen president Dzhokhar Dudayev after pinpointing his location thanks to the satellite phone he was using.

In January 2018, the US army discovered that data from fitness app Strava Labs allowed location of its troops in their bases in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. No lives were lost because of that vulnerability.

