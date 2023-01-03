Deadly Ukrainian strike: What we know

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has acknowledged its worst ever military losses from a single Ukrainian attack with the death of at least 63 servicemen in Makiivka in eastern Ukraine over New Year

Here is what we know about the strike: - What happened in Makiivka? - Russia's defence ministry on Monday said in an extremely rare announcement that 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a strike carried out using Himars rocket systems supplied by the United States to Ukraine.

The strike happened in Makiivka, a small city in the region of Donetsk in a part of Ukraine that has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not give a date for the strike but said that four missiles had hit a "temporary deployment centre".

Two other rockets were shot down, he said.

It was the biggest ever loss in a single attack acknowledged by Moscow since it began its invasion in February.

It was also the first communication about any military deaths since September when Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gave a toll of 5,937 soldiers killed.

- What do the Ukrainians say? - Ukraine on Monday took responsibility for the strike and said it occurred on December 31 during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.

The Ukrainian army's strategic communications department said that nearly 400 soldiers were killed and 300 injured in the strike in Makiivka.

But the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said it did not have a final toll and announced only that "up to 10 units of enemy military equipment" had been destroyed.