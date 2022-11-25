UrduPoint.com

Deal Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Envisages Return Of Frozen Assets - Parliament

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Deal Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Envisages Return of Frozen Assets - Parliament

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The agreement between Venezuelan authorities and opposition announced before a new round of talks includes the return of frozen overseas assets to the Venezuelan government, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday.

"The second social agreement creates a practical mechanism aimed at meeting crucial social needs and solving tasks of public service, and it is based on the return of Venezuela's legitimate resources and property, which are now blocked in the international financial system," the message published by Rodriguez on Twitter read.

The statement also noted that the draft agreement had already been considered by the Venezuelan government with the mediation of Norway.

According to Rodriguez, assets that should be unblocked under the agreement would be used to strengthen the national healthcare system, improve the situation around food security, develop school infrastructure and the energy sector in Venezuela.

The Norwegian embassy in Mexico said that Mexico City will host a new round of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition on Saturday following a year-long hiatus, adding that the negotiations will culminate in the signing of a partial agreement on social matters.

The government and the opposition Unitary Platform broke off the talks in October last year after the African nation of Cabo Verde extradited Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's negotiator Alex Saab to the United States.

Before the hiatus, the negotiators had signed a memorandum of understanding that included the election timeline. The opposition is seeking a fresh vote in 2024 after the 2018 election handed a second term to President Maduro, prompting accusations of fraud from the US and its allies.

