Deal Deluge: Black Friday Kicks Off US Holiday Shopping Season

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 09:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Once again, US retailers are gearing up for "Black Friday," the annual shopping extravaganza that kicks off the holiday gift-giving season with price discounts and chaotic crowds.

Held the day after Thanksgiving and increasingly copied in Europe and beyond, "Black Friday" has evolved into a catchphrase for a multiday period in late November that concludes with "Cyber Monday" and the weekend in between the two events.

This year's markdowns are expected to be especially deep, reflecting the pressure stores feel to lure in a US consumer jaded by still-high inflation and the upheaval of the pandemic years.

Still, forecasters expect heavy consumer traffic. The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts more than 182 million consumers will shop in stores and online over the shopping weekend.

That turnout -- equal to more than half the US population -- would top by 16 million last year's level and constitute a record since the trade group began tracking the period in 2017.

While the actual Black Friday period remains crucial, stores have actually been offering deals for weeks marketing Black Friday sales earlier and earlier in October.

The early bargains reflect hyper competition among retailers trying to win over consumers inundated with offers in digital spaces.

"Get set for a promotional frenzy hitting your inbox and surging across social media," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The discounts are expected to be deeper than in the last few years.

