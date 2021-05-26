Deal 'in principle' reached for elections: Somali diplomat

A deal "in principle" has been reached in Somalia to organize new elections, the nation's foreign minister told the UN Security Council Tuesday, after a postponement sparked one of the country's worst political crises in years

"We have now reached an agreement that will lead Somalia to inclusive, credible, free and fair elections. The three key outstanding issues to complete the agreement were all discussed and agreed upon in principle," said Mohamed Abdirizak via videolink.