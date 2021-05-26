UrduPoint.com
Deal 'in Principle' Reached For Elections: Somali Diplomat

Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Deal 'in principle' reached for elections: Somali diplomat

A deal "in principle" has been reached in Somalia to organize new elections, its foreign minister told the UN Security Council Tuesday, after a postponement sparked one of the country's worst political crises in years

A deal "in principle" has been reached in Somalia to organize new elections, its foreign minister told the UN Security Council Tuesday, after a postponement sparked one of the country's worst political crises in years.

Tensions soared in the Horn of Africa nation after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed last month extended by two years a mandate which had expired on February 8.

Days after that decision, violence erupted in the capital as government forces clashed with pro-opposition groups who briefly took control of parts of the city.

"We have now reached an agreement that will lead Somalia to inclusive, credible, free and fair elections. The three key outstanding issues to complete the agreement were all discussed and agreed upon in principle," said Mohamed Abdirizak via videolink, without citing a date for the vote.

More Stories From World

