Deal in sight on EU top jobs as bloc steels for France vote

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Leaders converge on Brussels Thursday looking to seal the deal on the top jobs at the EU's helm, just days before a nail-biting French election with the potential to send shockwaves across the bloc.

The lineup may come as little surprise to Europe-watchers: an inner group of key leaders already locked in a draft deal on a trio of Names, with Germany's Ursula von der Leyen tapped for five more years as European Commission chief.

On the eve of the two-day summit a European diplomat summed up the mood in Brussels, saying it now looked like "a straight road ahead" to lock in an agreement.

But that does not entirely rule out the potential for fireworks -- with Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban making plain their outrage at being left out in the cold.

That is because the mooted deal divvies up posts among the alliance dominating the EU parliament: the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and its main allies the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the centrist Renew Europe.

In addition to returning the EPP's von der Leyen as commission chief, it taps former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa of the S&D as European Council president, and Renew's Kaja Kallas, the current Estonian premier, as the EU's foreign policy "high representative".

With France heading to the polls Sunday for round one of a snap election where the far right National Rally has its best-ever chance of leading the government, there was a palpable eagerness to get the EU jobs squared away.

One diplomat said leaders needed to wrap up their decision due to "uncertainty" ahead of the French vote.

Top jobs aside, the summit will touch on the geopolitical challenges facing the bloc -- dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, whose leader Volodymyr Zelensky will join EU counterparts at the outset to ink an accord on long-term security commitments for Kyiv.

Beyond that, leaders are to sign off on a "strategic agenda" outlining priorities for the bloc that officials have been chewing over for weeks -- intended as a roadmap for the incoming leadership.

Diplomats suggested that making more room in the guidelines for Meloni's key wishes -- such as curbing migration -- could be one way to assuage her anger at being sidelined in the top jobs discussion.