'Deal Is Done' On Post-Brexit Trade: UK Govt Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

'Deal is done' on post-Brexit trade: UK govt source

Britain said on Thursday an agreement had been secured on the country's future relationship with the European Union, after last-gasp talks just days before a cliff-edge deadline

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain said on Thursday an agreement had been secured on the country's future relationship with the European Union, after last-gasp talks just days before a cliff-edge deadline.

"Deal is done," a UK government source said, calling it "the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth 668 billion ($909 billion, 747 billion Euros) in 2019".

More Stories From World

