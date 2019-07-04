UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Deal Of The Century' To Fail Just Like US-Led Conference In Bahrain - Palestine's Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:08 PM

'Deal of the Century' to Fail Just Like US-Led Conference in Bahrain - Palestine's Abbas

Washington's so-called deal of the century for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will fail just like the US-led "Peace to Prosperity" conference that took place in Bahrain last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Washington's so-called deal of the century for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will fail just like the US-led "Peace to Prosperity" conference that took place in Bahrain last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday.

"The deal of the century has ended and will fail just like the Manama forum, which began with [White House Senior Adviser Jared] Kushner's speech and also ended with his speech," Abbas said, as quoted by the WAFA news agency.

He also stressed that Israel had been working on destroying the Oslo accords, inked in the 1990s with an aim to achieve a peace treaty based on the Palestinians' right to self-determination, from the very moment they had been signed. The president noted that Palestine would not respect the agreements "if Israel does not abide" by them as well.

Kushner presented the economical part of the US plan for Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement during a two-day conference in Bahrain's capital Manama last week. Palestinians have boycotted the meeting, saying it was nothing but an attempt to buy them off. The US key proposal was to invest money in foreign territories hosting Palestinian refugees so that they never want to come back to their homeland in the future. The plan included no direct suggestions on how Israeli-Palestinian dialogue could be relaunched.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Bank Manama Oslo Buy Bahrain Money From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to suspend VIP culture in ..

10 minutes ago

Special committee to be set up for extreme poor

5 minutes ago

Five illegal gasoline agencies sealed in Chakwal

5 minutes ago

Monsoon spell to start from tomorrow:PMD

5 minutes ago

65 filtration plants faces power cut in Multan

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Umm Al Qaiw ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.