Deal on Formation of Iraqi Government Hopefully Reached in One Month - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik he hopes an agreement will be reached on the formation of a new government within the next thirty days or so

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik he hopes an agreement will be reached on the formation of a new government within the next thirty days or so.

"I hope that within a short time, and that's within a month or something like that, we will reach an agreement about the formation of a new government," Hussein said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate.