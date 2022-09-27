- Home
- Deal on Formation of Iraqi Government Hopefully Reached in One Month - Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:33 PM
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik he hopes an agreement will be reached on the formation of a new government within the next thirty days or so
"I hope that within a short time, and that's within a month or something like that, we will reach an agreement about the formation of a new government," Hussein said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly debate.