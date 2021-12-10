Deal on new Bulgaria govt ends political crisis

A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party which won last month's parliamentary elections struck a deal on forming a government with three other parties Friday, ending the country's prolonged political crisis

"The coalition agreement was signed by all our coalition partners just now," Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party told public radio.