Deal On New Bulgaria Govt Ends Political Crisis
Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:29 PM
Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party which won last month's parliamentary elections struck a deal on forming a government with three other parties Friday, ending the country's prolonged political crisis.
"The coalition agreement was signed by all our coalition partners just now," Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party told public radio.