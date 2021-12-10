UrduPoint.com

Deal On New Bulgaria Govt Ends Political Crisis

A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party which won last month's parliamentary elections struck a deal on forming a government with three other parties Friday, ending the country's prolonged political crisis

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party which won last month's parliamentary elections struck a deal on forming a government with three other parties Friday, ending the country's prolonged political crisis.

"The coalition agreement was signed by all our coalition partners just now," Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party told public radio.

