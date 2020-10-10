UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deal On Nuclear Warhead Freeze Could Deter Next US Leader From U-Turns - Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Deal on Nuclear Warhead Freeze Could Deter Next US Leader From U-Turns - Russian Lawmaker

The signing of a Russian-US agreement on nuclear warhead freeze under the Donald Trump administration could become an incentive for its successor to hold back hawkish policies and stick to arms control principles, the first deputy chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The signing of a Russian-US agreement on nuclear warhead freeze under the Donald Trump administration could become an incentive for its successor to hold back hawkish policies and stick to arms control principles, the first deputy chair of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik.

The AP news agency reported on Friday, citing a source, that Russia and the US had agreed in principle to continue freezing their nuclear stockpiles. If it holds, an agreement could be reportedly announced before the November presidential election and may potentially lead to the New START extension. According to the source, the US has informed Russia that if the talks drag out beyond the election, it will demand more concessions from Moscow.

"If such an agreement becomes a reality, then in any case, it is, first of all, an unconditional success of the forces that advocate for arms control and, hence, for preserving guarantees of preventing a new world war," Dmitry Novikov said.

According to the lawmaker, the signing of a freeze agreement would become not only a success for the current administration, but also an incentive for its successor to stick to arms control commitments, in case Democrats come to power in November.

"The new head of the White House will have to choose between the roles of a peacemaker and a hawk. Democrats have already made some statements committing them to move toward maintaining control mechanisms on the most significant and serious types of weapons. If they suddenly make a U-turn on their policy after entering the White House, they will have to explain this at least," he added.

Such an agreement, Novikov went on, would also positively affect the situation in the world, "where too many security mechanisms have already been broken, making the world very fragile."

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Russia Nuclear White House Trump Lead May November Democrats World War All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Coronavirus cases surge in Europe and Latin Americ ..

13 seconds ago

Sarhadi elected as APCAA SVC for fourth consecutiv ..

14 seconds ago

World mental health day observed

16 seconds ago

Khokhar demands police to stop harassing traders

18 seconds ago

Wazirzada thanks CM for approving Rs.102. 860 mil ..

23 seconds ago

Asian Football Confederation thanks UAE Football A ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.