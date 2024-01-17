Deal Reached For Gaza Hostages To Receive Medicines
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed following mediation by Doha and Paris, Qatar and Israel announced on Tuesday.
In a statement to the official Qatar news Agency (QNA), Doha announced the deal "between Israel and (Hamas), where medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza... in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the deal and said: "The medicines will be forwarded by Qatari representatives in the Gaza Strip to their final destination.
"
The drugs are intended for 45 hostages, according to the French presidency, which said 83 were initially identified as needing medication in November, but 38 have since been released or killed.
After the medicines arrive at a hospital in the southern Gaza border town of Rafah on Wednesday, they will be received by the International Committee of the Red Cross, divided into batches and immediately transferred to the hostages.
The deliveries will go on for three months, and were coordinated by the French foreign ministry's crisis centre, which purchased the drugs and sent them to Doha on Saturday by diplomatic pouch, said the centre's director, Philippe Lalliot.
Recent Stories
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
More Stories From World
-
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka9 minutes ago
-
17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor19 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results49 minutes ago
-
Rumors, disinformation fuel panic amid Ecuador narco war7 hours ago
-
VAR drama as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup7 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results7 hours ago
-
TotalEnergies invokes force majeure over Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 27 hours ago
-
Allow more relief trucks into besieged Gaza or risk starvation: UN8 hours ago
-
Smoking declines despite tobacco industry efforts to jeopardize progress: UN8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables8 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update9 hours ago