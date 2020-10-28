Deal Reached In Baring Vostok Case That Led To US Investor's Arrest
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:19 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Investment fund Baring Vostok and its former partners said Wednesday they had reached a settlement agreement over a dispute which led to the arrest of US financier Michael Calvey in 2019.
In a joint statement, the shareholders of Vostochny Bank announced they had "settled their corporate dispute" and all claims in Russian and foreign courts and arbitrations would be withdrawn.