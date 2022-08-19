Deal to Revive JCPOA May Be Reached Very Soon - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A deal to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may be reached "literally in the next few days," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

"My feeling is that an agreement to restore the status quo as of 2016 can be reached literally in the coming days," Ulyanov told a press conference.