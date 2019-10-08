Deal With Damascus Best Option for Kurds in Syria as Turkey Plans Operation- Kurdish Party

Reaching an agreement with Damascus to ensure protection ahead of the Turkish planned anti-terror operation in the northeastern Syria would be the best option for the Syrian Kurds, Ahmed Suleiman, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Reaching an agreement with Damascus to ensure protection ahead of the Turkish planned anti-terror operation in the northeastern Syria would be the best option for the Syrian Kurds, Ahmed Suleiman, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria, told Sputnik.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria the de-facto autonomous region, is ready for talks with Damascus, one of its top officials Badran Jiakurd told Sputnik on Monday, with Turkey's operation looming. The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that Ankara had completed preparations for the expected military operation. Meanwhile the United States, which used to support Kurdish forces in northern Syria, has started to withdraw troops from the area. The White House stated it would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's upcoming operation.

"The US has played a negative role, being an obstacle to [the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)'] understanding with Damascus.

Damascus was not ready for any agreement with the SDF. But despite the lack of time, the best option is to reach an agreement with Damascus and not rely on regional and international contradictions. This is the view of our Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria," Suleiman said.

According to the politician, the SDF has "limited" options.

"They spent a lot of time to eliminate the danger that has become obvious since 2014 and intensified even more after the events in Afrin," he continued.

The Syrian Democratic Council, a political organization representing SDF, said in a press release on Monday that Kurds in northern Syria wanted to avoid "grave atrocities and human rights abuses" like those committed by Turkish forces during the occupation of the predominantly Kurdish city of Afrin in 2018.