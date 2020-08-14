Deal With Israel Could Isolate UAE in Arab World - Ex-US Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s decision to sign a peace treaty with Israel is likely to isolate it in the Arab world, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

"One wonders what, specifically, the UAE has gained from this move, which is more likely to isolate it in the Arab world and disadvantage it in its contention with Iran than to gain influence in its region," Freeman, former assistant secretary of defense for international security policy, said on Thursday. "The agreement shows what has already been evident for some time: the United Arab Emirates marches to its own drummer. It is unlikely that others will march with it into the embrace of Israel.

The move allowed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put off risking a new firestorm of international anger against Israel by annexing more areas on the West Bank without outraging his own more extreme right wing, Freeman observed.

The Israel-UAE accord followed the pattern of other agreements with Israel that had touched Zionism's aspirations for control of all of Palestine, Freeman pointed out.

"It implies a Zionist willingness to abandon the goal of territorial expansion that does not exist and will never be fulfilled. That was the case with the (1993) Oslo Accords and the (1979) Camp David Accords before them. There is no reason to believe this agreement is different," he said.

Both ruling Palestinian movements, Fatah and Hamas, have already denounced the agreement. The UAE's move appears to be an erosion of the common Arab position which, as manifested in the regional peace initiative of 2002, offered normalization as a reward for Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territories.