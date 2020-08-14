UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deal With Israel Could Isolate UAE In Arab World - Ex-US Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

Deal With Israel Could Isolate UAE in Arab World - Ex-US Envoy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s decision to sign a peace treaty with Israel is likely to isolate it in the Arab world, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s decision to sign a peace treaty with Israel is likely to isolate it in the Arab world, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

"One wonders what, specifically, the UAE has gained from this move, which is more likely to isolate it in the Arab world and disadvantage it in its contention with Iran than to gain influence in its region," Freeman, former assistant secretary of defense for international security policy, said on Thursday. "The agreement shows what has already been evident for some time: the United Arab Emirates marches to its own drummer. It is unlikely that others will march with it into the embrace of Israel.

"

The move allowed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put off risking a new firestorm of international anger against Israel by annexing more areas on the West Bank without outraging his own more extreme right wing, Freeman observed.

The Israel-UAE accord followed the pattern of other agreements with Israel that had touched Zionism's aspirations for control of all of Palestine, Freeman pointed out.

"It implies a Zionist willingness to abandon the goal of territorial expansion that does not exist and will never be fulfilled. That was the case with the (1993) Oslo Accords and the (1979) Camp David Accords before them. There is no reason to believe this agreement is different," he said.

Both ruling Palestinian movements, Fatah and Hamas, have already denounced the agreement. The UAE's move appears to be an erosion of the common Arab position which, as manifested in the regional peace initiative of 2002, offered normalization as a reward for Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Israel Palestine Iran UAE Bank Oslo David Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates March All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

37 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

37 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

37 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.