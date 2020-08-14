(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the United States' closest allies in the Middle East after brokering a peace deal with Israel, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday

"With this step actually the UAE joins a very exclusive club and becomes, you know, really one of America's closest allies in the region," Kushner said.

Earlier in the day, the three countries announced in a joint statement that the United States had brokered a peace deal, dubbed "The Abraham Accord," which would see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties.

In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.

The decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict got a new turn of diplomatic escalation last month, as Israel was expected to act on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-election promise to annex territories in the West Bank Israeli settlements, built for decades in defiance of international condemnation.

There has not yet been an official position of the Palestinian Authority on the UAE-Israel agreement.

