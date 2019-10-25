Deals With Third Countries Unattended While EU Busy With Brexit - Russian Envoy to EU

Hundreds if not thousands" of deals with third countries are left unattended while the European Union is busy with Brexit, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the EU, told Sputnik in an interview

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) "Hundreds if not thousands" of deals with third countries are left unattended while the European Union is busy with Brexit, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the EU, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The European Union not only those who are directly involved in this negotiating process, but more generally � they have been obsessed with this task of producing Brexit. What they haven't yet started doing is looking at the hundreds if not thousands of existing agreements with third countries, including Russia, but not exclusively,"� Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

These agreements may need to be assessed and possibly changed, the diplomat said.

"For example, we have an agreement with the EU regarding certain quotas on certain goods, like metals or grain. Those quotas have been calculated on the basis of EU-28. They will have to be re-calculated. It's a huge job. I spoke to my colleagues from countries like Australia, Canada � they are equally worried, they are in the same position," Chizhov said.

The diplomat does not believe that the United Kingdom will leave without a deal, but he expects "some further procrastination of the process."