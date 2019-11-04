UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of 39 Vietnamese Migrants Should Serve As 'Wake-Up Call' For UK Government - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Death of 39 Vietnamese Migrants Should Serve as 'Wake-Up Call' for UK Government - Report

The deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in the truck, found in Essex, should serve as a "wake-up call" for the UK government to reconsider its migration policy, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee's report said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in the truck, found in Essex, should serve as a "wake-up call" for the UK government to reconsider its migration policy, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee's report said on Monday.

On November 4, the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee prepared a report, dubbed 'Responding to irregular migration: A diplomatic route', to demonstrate the current state of migration in the country and the problems it triggers.

"A policy that focuses exclusively on closing borders will drive migrants to take more dangerous routes, and push them into the hands of criminal groups. The case of 39 people found dead in a lorry container in October�though detailed information is still lacking�is a horrific illustration of these dangers. It should serve as a wake-up call for the FCO, and Government more broadly, to reassess its approach to irregular migration," the report said.

According to the report, UK representatives ceased to attend EU-level meetings where irregular migration is discussed, though the issue should be addressed at the international level, including a partnership with the EU. Therefore, the committee urged the government to resume its attendance at the meetings.

The report stated that limiting irregular migration from such countries as Sudan, Libya and Niger may fuel human rights abuses and endorse authoritarian regimes.

It also recommended expanding "the legal pathways to apply for asylum from outside Europe", to cooperate "with EU partners to encourage them to do the same" and to "robust monitoring and safeguards to ensure that its funding to migration programmes in Libya is not contributing to abuses".

"We recommend that the UK's work on migration ... should address the wider, interlinked factors driving irregular migration�including climate change, conflict, repressive governance and corruption�rather than focusing narrowly on reducing the numbers reaching Europe's borders in the short term," the report stressed.

In late October, a truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which were adults and one was a teenager, was discovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park in UK southeastern Essex county. Police initially believed that the deceased were Chinese citizens but a number of Vietnamese families have since expressed concern that their relatives may be among the dead. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. The UK police later confirmed that the dead migrants were nationals of Vietnam.

Related Topics

UK Dead Police Europe China Driver Same Sudan Libya Niger Vietnam May October November Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian Parliament Approves Centrist Government

3 minutes ago

Sindh Environment Protection Agency serve notices ..

3 minutes ago

UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Br ..

19 minutes ago

Omar Ayub meets Qatari ministers in Doha

20 minutes ago

East Asia Summit Reaffirms Commitment to Fighting ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.