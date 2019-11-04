Death of 39 Vietnamese Migrants Should Serve as 'Wake-Up Call' for UK Government - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

The deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in the truck, found in Essex, should serve as a "wake-up call" for the UK government to reconsider its migration policy, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee's report said on Monday

On November 4, the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee prepared a report, dubbed 'Responding to irregular migration: A diplomatic route', to demonstrate the current state of migration in the country and the problems it triggers.

"A policy that focuses exclusively on closing borders will drive migrants to take more dangerous routes, and push them into the hands of criminal groups. The case of 39 people found dead in a lorry container in October�though detailed information is still lacking�is a horrific illustration of these dangers. It should serve as a wake-up call for the FCO, and Government more broadly, to reassess its approach to irregular migration," the report said.

According to the report, UK representatives ceased to attend EU-level meetings where irregular migration is discussed, though the issue should be addressed at the international level, including a partnership with the EU. Therefore, the committee urged the government to resume its attendance at the meetings.

The report stated that limiting irregular migration from such countries as Sudan, Libya and Niger may fuel human rights abuses and endorse authoritarian regimes.

It also recommended expanding "the legal pathways to apply for asylum from outside Europe", to cooperate "with EU partners to encourage them to do the same" and to "robust monitoring and safeguards to ensure that its funding to migration programmes in Libya is not contributing to abuses".

"We recommend that the UK's work on migration ... should address the wider, interlinked factors driving irregular migration�including climate change, conflict, repressive governance and corruption�rather than focusing narrowly on reducing the numbers reaching Europe's borders in the short term," the report stressed.

In late October, a truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which were adults and one was a teenager, was discovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park in UK southeastern Essex county. Police initially believed that the deceased were Chinese citizens but a number of Vietnamese families have since expressed concern that their relatives may be among the dead. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. The UK police later confirmed that the dead migrants were nationals of Vietnam.