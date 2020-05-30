UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of Algerian Girl In 'faith Healing' Sparks Outcry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Death of Algerian girl in 'faith healing' sparks outcry

A ten-year-old girl who died in eastern Algeria while undergoing faith healing appeared to suffer "blows and burns", a prosecutor said, sparking angry reactions online after the arrest of a man

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A ten-year-old girl who died in eastern Algeria while undergoing faith healing appeared to suffer "blows and burns", a prosecutor said, sparking angry reactions online after the arrest of a man.

The public prosecutor in Guelma, 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of the capital Algiers, announced a 28-year-old man had been arrested on Thursday after the death of the girl "who was abused during a Ruqya (faith healing) to which she was subjected in her family home".

The prosecutor did not disclose why the girl was subjected to the Ruqya, a practice often performed with the intention of treating the sick, "driving out a demon", providing protection from "the evil eye" or curing infertility.

According to the prosecutor's statement, cited by local media, the girl died after being taken to hospital in Guelma. "The girl's body bore signs of blows and burns," the statement said.

The public prosecutor ordered an autopsy and an investigation into the child's death, the statement said.

Algerians took to social media in fury over the death of the girl in a "torture session" at the hands of an "executioner", with many also decrying a lack of media coverage of the tragedy.

"Are we going to pretend for a long time not to see... the 10-year-old girl tortured and killed...?" asked journalist Akram Kharief, the director of the MENA Defense website, on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Died Guelma Algiers Man Algeria Family Media From

Recent Stories

Trump Says Ready to Send Troops to Minneapolis Ami ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, ..

2 minutes ago

UK government authorises return of live sport

2 minutes ago

Zaidi for making public JIT's report on Baldia Tow ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter Fact-Checking 'Played Right Into Trump's H ..

5 minutes ago

Educational institutions in Sindh tuning into anim ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.