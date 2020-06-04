Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Shocks German Government - Berlin

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American male, in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers has shocked the German government, spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American male, in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers has shocked the German government, spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

"The death of George Floyd, an African-American citizen, shocked many people in Germany and the whole world, including the German government," Seibert said at a press briefing.

The government spokesman added that the death could have been avoided, and Berlin is attentively observing the current events taking place in the United States after a week of protests, some of which turned violent.

"We in the government are watching what is happening in the United States very carefully ... because for decades we have had close ties with the United States, and connections through shared values, beliefs, and interests," Seibert remarked, adding that he hoped that Washington will find solutions that will bring an end to racial inequality.

George Floyd died in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. One day later, a bystander's video was widely circulated online