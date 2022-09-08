UrduPoint.com

Death Of Queen Elizabeth 'Shock' For British Nation - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:48 PM

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday that the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a "shock" for the whole nation, adding that the country enters a new era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday that the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a "shock" for the whole nation, adding that the country enters a new era.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family confirmed that the queen passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Telegraph reported that Truss will address the nation after the queen's death.

"The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world," Truss said.

The prime minister added that the queen was loved in the United Kingdom and "all around the world."

"With the passing of Elizabeth II, we are sure in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her majesty would have wished, by saing the words God save the King," Truss said, and called on the nation to unite behind King Charles III.

