Death Of Transatlantic Alliance 'Grossly Over-Exaggerated,' West Winning - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

Death of Transatlantic Alliance 'Grossly Over-Exaggerated,' West Winning - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that many democratic leaders started questioning over the past few years Washington's commitments to the transatlantic alliance and the US role in world politics in general

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that many democratic leaders started questioning over the past few years Washington's commitments to the transatlantic alliance and the US role in world politics in general.

"I'm here this morning to tell you the facts. Those statements simply do not ... reflect reality.

I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over-exaggerated," Pompeo said during the Munich Security Conference.

"The West is winning, freedom of democracy are winning and by that, I don't mean just geographical nations, the West doesn't define a space or piece of real estate, it's any nation that respects individual freedom, free enterprise, national sovereignty, they're part of this idea of the West," the US secretary of state said.

