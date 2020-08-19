Death of Volkovysk Museum Director Not of Criminal Nature - Belarusian Investigators

The Belarusian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that it is probing a death of Konstantin Shishmakov, the director of Volkovysk Military Historical Museum Director in Belarus, who refused to sign a voting protocol at presidential election on August 9 due to alleged electoral fraud, and, according to preliminary results, it is not of criminal nature

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Belarusian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that it is probing a death of Konstantin Shishmakov, the director of Volkovysk Military Historical Museum Director in Belarus, who refused to sign a voting protocol at presidential election on August 9 due to alleged electoral fraud, and, according to preliminary results, it is not of criminal nature.

According to investigators, on August 15, a woman reported her 29-year-old husband missing to the Volkovysk police. Law enforcement officers immediately organized search activities and on August 18, Shishmakov was found dead in a forest in the Mostovsky district of the Grodno region.

"An investigative team was working at the site. An investigator, with the participation of specialists from the State Forensic Examination Committee, conducted an inspection, recorded a trace picture, and appointed a number of studies, including forensic medical examination," Inna Poznyak, the spokeswoman for the Grodno regional branch of the Investigative Committee, said.

According to Poznyak, according to the preliminary data, "the man's death is not criminal in nature."